Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several research analysts have commented on ESNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

In related news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Essent Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 142,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,542,000 after purchasing an additional 160,098 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at about $454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,528,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter valued at about $7,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

ESNT traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,217. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essent Group will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

