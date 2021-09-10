Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,437,000 after buying an additional 1,255,280 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,494 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,360,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,255,000 after purchasing an additional 318,990 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,126,000 after purchasing an additional 864,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,852,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,647,000 after purchasing an additional 311,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,383 shares of company stock worth $2,412,550 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

