Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.21 and the lowest is $3.03. Essex Property Trust posted earnings of $3.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $12.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $12.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $14.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.69.

ESS stock traded down $6.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.01. 7,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,534. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $337.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,850 shares of company stock worth $7,192,058 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22,034 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

