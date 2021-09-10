Evercore ISI Lowers Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $62.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the airline’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LUV. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

LUV stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

