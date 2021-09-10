Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Holdings Cut by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

