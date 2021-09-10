Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) to “Outperform”

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cheuvreux downgraded Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mowi ASA has an average rating of “Buy”.

MHGVY stock opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. Mowi ASA has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

