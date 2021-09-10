Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on XELA. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELA opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $331.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.80. Exela Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $7.82.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Exela Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,170,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,964,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,962,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,902,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exela Technologies (XELA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.