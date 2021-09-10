Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on XELA. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:XELA opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. Exela Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $331.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.80.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Exela Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exela Technologies news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $347,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 49.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XELA. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 47.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 223,474 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,964,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

