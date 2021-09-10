Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Brokerages expect that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post $2.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $3.02 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $8.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Expedia Group.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.32.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,743. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.80.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $468,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,384 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,942 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,075,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $104,274,000 after buying an additional 421,251 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $21,481,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

