Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,207 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 437.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $223,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,595 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $212,342,000 after acquiring an additional 892,911 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $136,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $134,184,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.32.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,384 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,942. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $146.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.