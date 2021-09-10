Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Gap Up to $48.64

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.64, but opened at $50.19. Extraction Oil & Gas shares last traded at $49.93, with a volume of 222 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.10.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $41,986,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $1,680,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $2,456,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $12,678,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

