F3Logic LLC Decreases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

F3Logic LLC decreased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 0.8% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 25,223 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 396,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,834,000 after buying an additional 79,520 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $122.35. The stock had a trading volume of 165,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,854,033. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $83.90 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.55 and a 200-day moving average of $119.88.

