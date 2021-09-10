F3Logic LLC Grows Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 29.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in PPG Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $154.19. 15,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,656. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.95 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.11 and a 200 day moving average of $163.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

