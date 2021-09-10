F3Logic LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

F3Logic LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,588 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after purchasing an additional 163,239 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

EQC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:EQC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.04. 25,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,873. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $30.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -154.76 and a beta of 0.18.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

