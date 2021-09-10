F3Logic LLC Increases Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $463.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $415.15 and its 200 day moving average is $349.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

