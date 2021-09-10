F3Logic LLC Purchases 1,173 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,660,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.89. 1,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,085. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.38 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

