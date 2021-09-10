F3Logic LLC Trims Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

F3Logic LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 47.5% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,220 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Dominion Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 79,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.71. 121,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,598. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.11. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on D shares. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

