F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $673.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will post sales of $673.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $679.60 million and the lowest is $671.00 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $614.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover F5 Networks.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total value of $202,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,553.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $249,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,434,909.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,627 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.76. The stock had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.