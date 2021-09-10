Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 250 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total value of $93,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Tuesday, August 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total value of $91,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.60, for a total value of $90,650.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total value of $88,212.50.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total transaction of $84,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total transaction of $87,850.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total transaction of $89,102.50.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $378.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $361.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.61. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 20.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,132,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,175,607,000 after acquiring an additional 334,458 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.48.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.