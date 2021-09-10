Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS.

FARM stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,665. Farmer Bros. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. The company has a market cap of $159.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FARM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Roth Capital raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmer Bros. stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 4,759.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,146 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Farmer Bros. worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.