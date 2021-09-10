Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMNB. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 33.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 76.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $423.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $18.26.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 34.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

