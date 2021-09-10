Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $321.87. The company had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,239. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.29 and a 200 day moving average of $307.04. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $221.60 and a 52-week high of $323.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

