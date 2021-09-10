Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,537 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after purchasing an additional 642,310 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 792.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 579,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,411,000 after purchasing an additional 514,492 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,001.4% in the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 303,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,549,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $90.55. 4,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,072. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $93.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.