Fermata Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 97,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

STIP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,992. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.02 and a 1 year high of $107.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.06.

