Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 4,536 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.8% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,054 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 22,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 52,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $412.09. 252,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,635. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $417.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $406.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

