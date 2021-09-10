Fermata Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

IWR traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $81.03. 54,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,966. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $82.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

