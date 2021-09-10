FFT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $160,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $143.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

