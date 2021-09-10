FFT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth $334,296,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 114.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,380,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,585,000 after buying an additional 2,342,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after buying an additional 2,323,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,236 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $77.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.86.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

