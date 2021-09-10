Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Financial Comparison

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fidus Investment and Vinci Partners Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment 0 0 5 0 3.00 Vinci Partners Investments 1 0 4 0 2.60

Fidus Investment currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.59%. Vinci Partners Investments has a consensus price target of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 73.98%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than Fidus Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Fidus Investment and Vinci Partners Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment 97.58% 10.19% 5.21% Vinci Partners Investments N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidus Investment and Vinci Partners Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment $85.12 million 5.25 $31.23 million $1.55 11.80 Vinci Partners Investments $66.01 million 11.51 $33.02 million $0.45 30.40

Vinci Partners Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fidus Investment. Fidus Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Fidus Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Fidus Investment pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidus Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Fidus Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.2% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fidus Investment beats Vinci Partners Investments on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seek

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

