Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires New Position in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,059,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Karen A. Richardson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $121,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Riley acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,700. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ORGN opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 257.95, a current ratio of 257.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $14.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.18) by $4.90. On average, analysts forecast that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Origin Materials Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

