Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 434 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 240,173 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 192,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 21,623 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 45.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 16,732 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 86.5% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEP opened at $52.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.37. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.92. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Icahn Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.15%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.14%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.