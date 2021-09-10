Fifth Third Bancorp Has $100,000 Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,021,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Chewy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 758.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 102,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,399,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,888.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,798,316.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,748,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHWY opened at $76.60 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3,830.00, a PEG ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 0.09.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.