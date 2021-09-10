Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,328,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after purchasing an additional 299,157 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.08.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,687 shares of company stock worth $37,777,128 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $448.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $425.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $314.29 and a 12-month high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

