Fifth Third Bancorp Makes New $132,000 Investment in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of ITCI opened at $34.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $581,931.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

