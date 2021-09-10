Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 182 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 279.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $111.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.37. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $74.34 and a 52-week high of $114.47.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

