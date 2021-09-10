Financial Comparison: Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) versus Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) and Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corteva and Leo Holdings III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corteva $14.22 billion 2.25 $681.00 million $1.50 29.05 Leo Holdings III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than Leo Holdings III.

Profitability

This table compares Corteva and Leo Holdings III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corteva 8.19% 5.49% 3.26% Leo Holdings III N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Corteva and Leo Holdings III, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corteva 3 5 10 0 2.39 Leo Holdings III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corteva currently has a consensus target price of $49.07, indicating a potential upside of 12.60%. Given Corteva’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corteva is more favorable than Leo Holdings III.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Corteva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Leo Holdings III shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Corteva shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corteva beats Leo Holdings III on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. Its services include pasture and land management and pest management. The company was founded in 1802 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About Leo Holdings III

Leo Holdings III Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Nassau, The Bahamas.

