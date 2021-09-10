Financial Comparison: Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Infinite Group alerts:

This table compares Infinite Group and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinite Group 2.57% -5.38% 11.73% GAN -24.01% -10.87% -9.63%

Infinite Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAN has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.3% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of Infinite Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of GAN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Infinite Group and GAN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A GAN 0 1 3 0 2.75

GAN has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.35%. Given GAN’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Infinite Group and GAN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinite Group $7.22 million 0.49 $680,000.00 N/A N/A GAN $35.16 million 19.87 -$20.22 million ($0.41) -40.56

Infinite Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GAN.

Summary

Infinite Group beats GAN on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc. is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response. The company was founded on October 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, NY.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Infinite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.