Financial Contrast: DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) & Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Waitr and DLocal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr 0 1 2 0 2.67 DLocal 0 6 2 0 2.25

Waitr currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 203.74%. DLocal has a consensus target price of $56.29, indicating a potential downside of 13.14%. Given Waitr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Waitr is more favorable than DLocal.

Profitability

This table compares Waitr and DLocal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr -1.04% 4.39% 1.67% DLocal N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Waitr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waitr and DLocal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr $204.33 million 0.61 $15.84 million $0.15 7.13 DLocal $104.14 million 89.74 $28.18 million N/A N/A

DLocal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Waitr.

Summary

Waitr beats DLocal on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

