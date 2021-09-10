First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 29.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.31. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRBK. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

