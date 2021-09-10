First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $464.77 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $286.18 and a 52 week high of $476.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $453.43 and its 200-day moving average is $434.10.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

