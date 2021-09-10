First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 949,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $8,878,217.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,150,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,860,670. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

NYSE ET opened at $9.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

