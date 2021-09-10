First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 31 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $371.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $381.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.82. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.