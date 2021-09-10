First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 650 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.