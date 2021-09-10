First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FR. National Bankshares lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cormark lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.80.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

TSE FR traded down C$0.16 on Friday, hitting C$15.60. 220,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,242. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.24. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$12.48 and a 52-week high of C$30.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$484,800. Insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $130,640 over the last quarter.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.