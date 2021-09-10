First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 4,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1,162.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $75.43. 288,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,319,002. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.31 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $24,999,342.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,566,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,229,717.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,162,292 shares of company stock worth $375,106,093.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

