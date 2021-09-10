First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 3.1% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $26,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.1% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 136,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.30. 83,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,437. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.96 and its 200 day moving average is $153.75. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

