First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.4% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned 0.21% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCLT. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,391,000. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,348,000. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,032,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,564,000 after purchasing an additional 607,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,827,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,048,000 after purchasing an additional 311,304 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 955,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,155,000 after buying an additional 234,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,431. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $111.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

