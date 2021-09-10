First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,557. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.