First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $2.70 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 44.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 24.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 14.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 5.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 70,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.44. 12,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,267. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.25. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The business had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXAS. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

