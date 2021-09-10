First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,357 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,506 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 0.5% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $716,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.6% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 482,482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $74,539,000 after buying an additional 29,713 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.48. The stock had a trading volume of 188,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,215. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.72 and a 200-day moving average of $145.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $261.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

